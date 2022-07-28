British actor Rege-Jean Page is likely to take over the iconic character of James Bond.

Rege-Jean Page has been garnering praises for his performance in the newly released spy thriller – The Gray Man.

The Russo brothers – Joe and Anthony Russo – who directed The Gray Man, have backed Rege-Jean Page as the next 007.

Rege-Jean Page has been tipped as a possible replacement for Daniel Craig as the next James Bond.

In an interview, Joe Russo said: “He is fantastic. I mean, he has more charisma in his pinky than most people do in their entire body. So you know, we’d watch him do anything, I mean we’d watch him read the phonebook!”

Notably, Rege-Jean Page received an Emmy nomination for his part as Simon Basset in the Shonda Rhimes Netflix series Bridgerton.

In The Gray Man, Page plays suave CIA boss Denny Carmichael, who employs former agent turned private contractor Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) to bring down agent Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling), who is in possession of explosive secrets.

Page was long the bookmakers’ favorite to succeed Daniel Craig as 007 but in recent weeks, he has been superseded by fellow Brit Henry Cavill who has played Superman and Sherlock Holmes.