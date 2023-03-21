Rani Mukherjee starrer film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has made the highest opening ever for a Hindi film in Norway.

The film also managed to beat Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer blockbuster Pathaan to take the highest opening ever for a Hindi film in Norway.

Earlier, the record was set for over five days by Raees while Bajrangi Bhaijaan created a three-day record which was broken by Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

The film, which was released on March 17 and has collected Rs. 12.56 crore worldwide, gained huge praise and appreciation among the audience and is creating a buzz worldwide.

The newly released Bollywood social drama Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is directed by Ashima Chibber. The storyline of the film is inspired by the story of an Indian couple whose children were taken away by Norwegian authorities in 2011.

According to Box Office India, it is seen that the film scored over Pathaan in Norway and also earned around $600k in overseas markets.

Moreover, in a recent interview about Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, the actor Rani Mukherjee said that she is happy that Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is getting a lot of praise which shows that a good content film can be a theatrical film in a post-pandemic world

She also feels that more films should be created that has the capacity inspire people rather than focusing on which genre will work on the big screen.