Bollywood blockbuster Pathaan created history by becoming the biggest blockbuster of all time in the history of Hindi cimema with a box office collection of Rs. 313 crore in just three days of its release.

The film , which released on January 25, is not only creating history at the Indian box office but is also leaving a mark at the international box office.

The mega blockbuster of 2023 made a gross box office collection of Rs. 201 crore in India and Rs. 112 crore overseas within three days of its release.

It is to be noted that, according to a report on boxofficeindia.com, Pathaan is about to top the list of the biggest Indian film releases of all time.

Pathaan made a smashing gross box collection of Rs. 106 crore on the first day and the earnings rose remarkably to an astounding Rs. 113.60 crore on the second day.

With the worldwide earnings have crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark already within just two days of its release, it is evident that King Khan still rules the hearts of his fans and the kingdom of Bollywood with his stellar performances and charming personality.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead.

Currently, the Bollywood film ‘Dangal’ holds the title for earning an estimated Rs 702 crore gross worldwide.

People who have been ignoring Bollywood for a long time have now set its on Pathaan to see if it can keep up this winning pace and cruise past the Rs 400 crore nett mark in India and surpass the numbers of ‘Bahubali – The Conclusion’.