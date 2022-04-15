Guwahati: After marriage, man and woman tend to share everything even their net worth. Well, after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became man and wife, their net worth would be counted together as well.

The couple got married on April 14.

The couple’s net worth has been estimated to be Rs 839 crores combined.

Alia Bhatt is one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry and is expected to be seen soon in her international debut alongside Gal Gadot.

She will be seen in ‘Heart of Stone’, a Netflix Spy Thriller.

Alia recently delivered back-to-back superhits.

Among those ones were Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, is a popular and critics’ favourite actor. who has proved his mettle with a variety of films like ‘Sanju’, ‘Tamasha’, ‘Barfi’, ‘Rockstar’, ‘Rocket Singh’ and many more?

Ranbir Kapoor’s Net Worth

Ranbir’s net worth is around Rs 320 crores and if converted to US Dollars, it will be around $ 45 million.

The estimation includes brand endorsements, properties, expensive cars etc.

Alia Bhatt’s Net Worth

Alia’s net worth according to a report by Duff and Phelps was over Rs 517 crores in 2021.

She is the face of brands like Frooti, Cadbury, Cornetto, Manyavar, Flipkart and Blenders Pride. Reportedly, she also charges Rs. 2 crores for a single day of promotional shoot.

Alia is also the owner of two expensive properties in Mumbai and a house in Covent Garden, London which she purchased for Rs. 16 crores.