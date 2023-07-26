Actor Rana Daggubati recently unveiled the concept teaser of his upcoming project Hiranyakashyap. Sharing the concept trailer on Instagram, the Spirit Media wrote “The demon king has arrived. Watch him come to life in our next project.”

Hiranyakashyap will be written by Trivikram Srinivas and will feature the Bahubali actor, Rana Daggubati in the film.

Spirits Media is founded by the Bahubali actor Rana Daggubati. According to sources, Rana elaborated Spirit Media’s future endeavours to captivate audiences worldwide by bringing stories that transcend and ignite the boundaries.

As per reports, Spirit Media has made an announcement about its partnership with Weekend Blockbusters, the producers of the 2021 Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali. This collaboration aims to launch the comic character of Minnal Murali, who will find a home in the Indian comic magazine, Tinkle.

According to sources, Weekend Blockbusters’ founder Sophia Paul revealed that they are excited to join hands with Rana’s Spirit Media as they share the same love for the superheroes genre. Minnal Murali was a work of deep love and passion and we are thrilled to present him in a new comic avatar to the fans.

The versatile actor Rana Dagubatti has showcased his acting skills in Hindi films like Bahubali and Ghazi. He also worked in the Telegu films including Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum, Rudramadevi and Nene Raju Nene.

The OTT platform, SonyLIV announced Lords of the Deccan, a historical action-drama series developed in collaboration with Spirit Media. The show is adapted from the bestselling book Lords of The Deccan: Southern India from Chalukyas to Cholas, written by Anrirudh Kanisetti.