Rakul Preet Singh has recently dropped pictures from the promotion of her upcoming film I Love You. The actor grabbed the attention of the people dressed up in a blue printed bodycon dress. The printed ensemble features pastel shades creating a summer-style statement.

Rakul picked the dress from the shelves of designer Mandira Wirk’s eponymous label. The bodycon dress features a raised round neckline, a racerback design, gathered details on the front, a risqué thigh-high slit, and a maxi-length hemline.

The actor paired the bodycon dress with metallic hoop earrings, rings, and white pumps.

Rakul glammed the look with glossy mauve lip shade, on-fleek brows, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, a dewy base, and beaming highlighter. She opted for centre-parted wavy hair with the dress.

The actor was last seen in the Bollywood film Chhatriwali and will next be seen in the film I Love You. The romantic thriller film I Love You is a story blending the emotion of love, revenge and betrayal while crossing genres of drama and thriller.