Unidentified assailants, on Sunday, shot dead popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on Sunday.

Assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was also a Congress leader, comes just a day after Punjab police withdrew security of 424 people, including that of the singer.

Two more persons sustained bullet injuries in the armed attack.

According to reports, at least 20 shots were fired at Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala by the unidentified assailants.

Congress candidate & famous singer/ artist Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Punjab!

What is going on in Punjab? The entire Punjab Congress needs to hit the streets in Punjab!

KC Venugopal ji & Ajay Maken must immediately rush to Punjab!#sidhumoosewala

Disturbing visuals

Shocked to learn that @iSidhuMooseWala has been shot dead. What can be more devastating than the passing away of a young man like #SidhuMooseWala

“Three people were brought to the hospital, out of which Sidhu Moosewala was dead. After giving primary treatment, the two injured have been referred to a higher institute for further treatment,” informed Dr Ranjeet Rai, civil surgeon at Mansa hospital in Punjab.

