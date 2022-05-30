Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead near his village in Mansa district of Punjab on Sunday.

Sidhu Moose Wala had a huge fan following that ran into millions.

He was just 28 years old.

Fans found uncanny coincidences between Sidhu Moose Wala’s untimely death and his songs ‘295’and ‘The Last Ride’.

The Last Ride:

The Last Ride was released on May 15, barely two weeks before Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab.

The lyrics of the track go: “Ho chobbar de chehre utte noor dassda, ni ehda uthuga jawani ch janaja mithiye (the glow on the face of this young man shows that he will die young).”

The song The Last Ride by Sidhu Moose Wala was a homage to American rapper Tupac Shakur (popularly known as 2Pac).

Tupac was also shot dead in his car in 1996 at the age of 25.

Interestingly, Sidhu Moose Wala was also was shot dead in his car.

Moreover, both the singers were in the driver’s seat when they were attacked.

On the other hand, while the Los Angeles police department said that Tupac Shakur was killed in an act of gang retaliation, Punjab police has said the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala seemed to be a result of inter-gang rivalry.

295:

Sidhu Moose Wala was killed on May 29 or 29/5.

Interestingly, Sidhu Moose Wala, last year, had released a song titled 295.

In the song 295, Sidhu Moose Wala expressed his opinion on section 295 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) – “Injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class”.

“Dharma de naam te debate milugi. Sach bolega taan milu 295 je karega tarakki putt hate milugi. (Debates on religion will end up your day. Speak the truth you get 295. Successful ones have hate on their way),” the lyrics of the song read.

Unidentified assailants shot dead popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on Sunday.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district in Punjab.

Assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was also a Congress leader, comes just a day after Punjab police withdrew security of 424 people, including that of the singer.

According to reports, at least 20 shots were fired at Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala by the unidentified assailants.

Meanwhile, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the killing.

He alleged that he along with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had engineered this assassination as the singer’s name had figured in the killing of Akali leader Vicky Middukhera and his cousin Gurlal Brar.