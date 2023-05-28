Production of the biopic on Sourav Ganguly will begin at the end of this year.

Sourav Ganguly is set to have his own biopic like other sports personalities, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly’s house was visited by producer Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg in Kolkata.

According to sources, two directors and producers met cricketer, Sourav Ganguly at his residence and had a detailed discussion regarding the film.

The script writing has already finished which contains many unknown and interesting incidents of his life.

Further, the reports stated that the director not just wants to depict Sourav Ganguly’s life with his recording but also wants to enrich it with some elements of entertainment.

There are a lot of things that have been recorded from his close associates also.

Meanwhile, according to the sources, a significant portion of the film has also been recorded from his wife Dona Ganguly.

The leadership and the hunger for success of the former Indian captain has been well recognised.

The biopic will provide a glimse of the lesser known facts of the cricketer.

Moreover, thereports stated that the lead actor for the film has not been decided yet.

There are rumours that Ranbir Kapoor’s name has been mentioned to be interested in the role.

The release date has not been decided yet.

The script writing for the film is almost over.

The subsequent task for the film is about to begin.

A large banner production will be producing the biopic.