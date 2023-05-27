Actor and filmmaker Aimee Baruah walked the red carpet for the second year in a row in Mekhela Chador. She dressed up in a traditional Assamese red and black pat silk Mekhela Chador.

According to sources, Aimee Baruah said that only a gown or a traditional outfit is allowed to be chosen on the red carpet.

She choose to showcase the culturally rich tradition of her state Assam by decking up in a muga silk mekhela chador.

Aimee’s saree was designed by an aspiring designer Adityam Saikia and is made locally by weavers and artisans from Jalukbari.

The actress said that mekhela chador is a traditional outfit of Assam and she wanted to keep the authenticity of her attire intact.

Aimee paired her elegant mekhela chador with traditional jewellery and opted for a subtle makeup and a sleek ponytail to complete her look.

Moreover, last year Aimee was invited to Cannes for the screening of her Dimasa film Semkhor.

Semkhor was based on the traditions and livelihoods of the ‘Semsas’ dwelling in the Semkhor region in the Dima Hasao district of Assam.