Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has donated Rs 1 crore to the Army Wives Welfare Association under the Indian Army’s South Western Command. This donation follows the launch of Operation Sindoor, which was initiated in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

In that tragic incident, 26 Indian tourists lost their lives in an attack reportedly carried out by terrorists supported by Pakistan.

On Sunday, Preity Zinta shared a video on Instagram from the event, where she spoke to the families of army personnel. In her address, she praised the bravery of both soldiers and their families.

She said the Indian Army is not only courageous but truly heroic, and that the families show even greater strength. She described the donation as a small contribution from her side.

Along with the video, Zinta wrote an emotional caption describing her experience at the event. She shared how moved she was by the stories of sacrifice and courage displayed by the soldiers and their families.

“As I was on my way to the auditorium at the South Western Command, I saw posters of army officers and soldiers who had received bravery awards. Some had given their lives for the nation, while others returned from the battlefield carrying physical and emotional scars. These men were not just soldiers but also fathers, sons, husbands,and brothers,” she wrote.

She added that she met women who had lost their loved ones and children who continue to carry their legacy with pride. She said there were no tears or complaints, only strength and dignity. Zinta concluded by saying that it was a true honor for her to stand alongside the families of these brave individuals.