New Delhi: Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain–two of Indian cinema’s most appreciated actors–will soon be seen in ‘The Storyteller’, a film based on Indian Oscar winner and maverick filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s short story ‘Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro’.

The film, directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, whose 2010 Marathi biopic ‘‘Mee Sindhutai Sapkal bagged three honours at the 58th National Film Awards, recently wrapped up its principal photography and will soon enter post-production.

In the story which touches upon the aspect of originality versus plagiarism, Ray raises the question: “What is more important – the story or the storyteller?”

“As part of the celebrations around the life and work of the legend Satyajit Ray, we are very happy and honoured to share our own humble homage to the master storyteller,” said director, Ananth Mahadevan.

‘The Storyteller,’ a timeless fable, explores the mindset of people who exploit and are exploited, he said.

“Ray’s subtle treatment of the subject makes one smile at what is, in fact, a revenge story. An amalgamation of wit, drama, and even suspense, the film is an attempt to bring Ray to a generation that has only heard about him or been occasionally exposed to his collection”, Mahadevan added.

A restored version of Ray’s ‘The Adversary’ is playing at the Cannes Classics strand of the Cannes Film Festival.

The cast of ‘The Storyteller’ also includes Revathi (Netflix anthology ‘Navarasa’, ‘2 States’) and Tannishtha Chatterjee (‘Parched’).

The film is produced by billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Studios in association with Purpose Entertainment and Quest Films.