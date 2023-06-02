Nora Fatehi reveals getting panic calls from producers who want her to appear in special songs in those films that aren’t good enough. She said that she doesn’t agree to work in every film that is made for her as she doesn’t want to be known only as a dancer but also emphasized that she gives her best whenever she agrees to work.

According to a recent interview, Nora agreed that she can be a ‘b***h’ and sometimes very difficult to work with as she chooses to work by maintaining a high standard. She says that she always expects the best and has sacrificed a lot for her work. She also says that when she is in front of the camera or when she is on the stage she gives her best possible effort.

Meanwhile, when Nora was asked about getting panicked calls from producers to work in their film, she said that she does not know if everybody wants her to work but it provides a sense of empowerment and responsibility to her. If she agrees to work with them then she give them their time, rehearse for hours, and makes sure of every single detail from costume to makeup. She delivers her best performance and not just perform a few steps of the song.

Further, she continued by saying that if 10 songs are offered to her in a year, she agrees to work in just one song and sometimes not even one as she does not want to bore the audience and also she cannot perform in many songs.

Moreover, Nora thanked everyone for her hit dance numbers such as Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate and Garmi from Street Dancer 3D. She also acted in Bollywood films like Bhuj: The Pride of India and Street Dancer 3D. She also has four films that are lined up for release.