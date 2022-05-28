Sriya Lenka, an 18-year-old from Odisha has become the first-ever K-pop artist from India. She has recently been chosen to be part of the Korean pop band Blackswan.

Blackswan’s label DR Music made the announcement on Instagram about Sriya’s selection as a member of the K-Pop band.

Sriya Lenka is from Rourkela in Odisha, and is a Hindustani classical singer and has a deep voice. She has also taken lessons in Odissi dance.

DR Music announced that Sriya was selected after participating at a global audition program. She was selected from among 4,000 applicants across the globe.

Sriya will be in Seoul for the next few months for practice.

Blackswan, which made its debut in 2020, now consists of six members – Youngheun, Fatou, Judy, Leia, Sriya, and Gabi.

The hunt for the fifth member started after the group’s oldest member, Hyeme, quit in November 2020.

