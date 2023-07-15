Guwahati: Veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani passed away at the age of 77. The actor was found dead in his Talegaon residence in the outskirts of Pune

According to reports, the neighbours informed the police on Friday that a foul smell was coming from the apartment and soon the police arrived and found the body dead. It has been suspected that he died three days ago.

The police have sent his mortal remains for post-mortem to find out the cause of his death. The investigation is underway.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condoled the death of Mahajani.

“Veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani who have ruled the hearts of the audience with his phenomenal acting skills has passed away. May the God give eternal peace to the soul of the actor and give immense strength to the Mahajani family to recover from the grief,” he tweeted.

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar also paid a heartfelt tribute to the renowned actor by saying that the untimely demise of the actor is a great loss to the Marathi film industry.

Some of the renowned films of the actor include Zoonj, Mumbaicha Fauzdar, Kalat Nakalat, Panipat, Aaram haram Ahe, Devta and Laxmi Chi Pavale