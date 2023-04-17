IMPHAL: Set in Loktak, the largest freshwater lake in northeastern India with the fishing community facing an eviction notice, Manipur’s popular filmmaker, Mayanglambam Romi Meitei’s ‘Eikhoigi Yum’ (Our home), bagged two awards in a film festival in the USA.

Eikhoigi Yum has been honoured with the awards of best narrative feature and audience choice awards in the 8th Indie Meme Film Festival held on April 12-16 at Austin Film Society Cinema (AFS Cinema) in Austin, Texas, USA.

The competition has the following awards:

JURY AWARDS, Best Narrative Feature, Best Documentary, Best Short, AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARDS, Best Narrative Feature, Best Documentary, and Best Short.

Since 2013, Indie Meme has brought South Asian Cinema to the heart of Texas through our signature yearly event, the Indie Meme Film Festival.

Also read: Manipur: ‘Our house’ wins multiple awards at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala

Cinema enthusiasts joined the festival from many countries like India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Iran, and Bhutan.

Selected projects range from social realist dramas to independent horror, family epics to romantic comedies, documentaries, and even experimental shorts, the organizers said.

Notably, Eikhoigi Yum also won the FIPRESCI award for Best International Film and NETPAC JURY Special Mention Award at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

Also read: Manipur: ‘Our house’ wins multiple awards at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala

Notably, this 89-minute long fiction feature, produced by Chingshubam Sheetal and Romi Meitei, has officially been selected for the 45th Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF) which will be held from April 20 to 27 this year, a statement issued at Imphal said.

This film is a narrative on the impact of globalization on a small remote village which causes the residents to move away in an attempt to eke out a livelihood.