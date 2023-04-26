The co-star of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Madhoo in the film Shaakuntalam has reacted on the film’s underwhelming performance at the box office.

While talking about the film Shakuntalam, Madhoo said that she is hurt as the film has failed to perform well in the box office even after the hard work of the filmmakers and producers on the mythological drama film that was released earlier this month.

Madoo played the role of Menaka, the mother of Shaakuntala. According to an interview, Madhoo said that she is sad about the underperformance of Shakuntala as the makers and producers worked a lot on it. After the shooting and dubbing, they spent an entire year on CGI (computer-generated imagery). They have tried to give it the best visual effects. They did not put any kind of pressure on the artists or technicians.

Talking about the success of films such as Baahubali and RRR, she said that nobody can understand the reason behind the success or failure of the film. Shaakuntalam is a mythological drama with a strong South Indian flavour. Films like Baahubali and RRR did a gigantic hit. We did not expect that the film would underperform at the box office.

Shaakuntalam turned out to be a dud at the box office. The Gunasekhar directorial project that was dubbed and released in Tamil, as well as Hindi, could not manage to make a gross of over ?10 Crore. This is the lowest opening for a film produced over a budget of ?50 Crore.

The film Shaakuntalam is Samantha’s second big release after Yashoda released in 2022. The actor has been diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune condition but still continued to work in films and promoting them.