Versatile actress Radhika Apte says it’s difficult to find characters that inspire her, which is one reason for her doing limited work. Recently, the actor was seen in a Zee5 film ‘Mrs Undercover’ in which she played the role of Durga. The 37-year-old actor divides her time between India and UK.

According to an interview, Radhika Apte says that it is difficult to find a good script nowadays as there are certain parameters that need to be fulfilled.

“It is tough to find such roles which are well crafted and you can feel wholeheartedly feel that you fit in and would love to work in it,” she said.

She also said that she lives in two countries and does not take on a lot of film projects as it makes her feel exhausted. When she does not work she keeps herself engaged in reading and writing.

There are also certain moments when she worries about turning down a role as she worries if films does not keep coming to her.

The actor is well known for her films like Phobia, Badlapur, Andhadhun, and Monica, O My Darling.

Talking about Mrs Undercover, she said that when she was approached for the role of Durga, they did not had any script, they just had an idea. She liked the portrayal of a housewife also being an undercover spy and finding out that she has much more to do in her life. The film is a comedy spy thriller which she has never seen and was quite excited about it.

The spy-comedy-drama Mrs Undercover portrays Radhika as a housewife and undercover agent fighting off many bad men and patriarchal notions in a never-seen-before avatar.

The actor said that she enjoyed performing stunts for Mrs Undercover. Earlier, Radhika acted in an American spy drama “A Call to Spy” played the role of a real life British secret agent of Indian descent Noor Inayat Khan.

She says that there is a wave of spy films today. There is always a wave of different genres like biopics, romance, action, etc and spy film is probably one of them.

Spy film are liked by the audience and is growing a taste for it as it is exciting and adventurous. But there are spy stories for a long time as we have grown up watching different spy stories and mysteries.