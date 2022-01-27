Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is showing signs of improvement, the singer’s family said in a statement.

She was given a “trial of extubation (off the invasive Ventilator)”.



Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.



“Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation (off the invasive Ventilator) this morning,” the statement read.



“Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr. Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of you for your prayers and good wishes,” it added.

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital near her home in south Mumbai with Covid-19 and related health issues.

92-year-old Lata Mangeshkar had tested positive on Tuesday (January 11) after reportedly contracting the virus from one of the domestic helps.