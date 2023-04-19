The fourth season of The Kapil Sharma will be going off-air after June. As per reports, Kapil Sharma said that there could be a possibility that the cast and crew will be traveling for a live tour in the US in July. The show will be returning after the hiatus with new formats.

Earlier, the comedy show had gone on hiatus in 2021 and 2022 for around three months as the team went on an international tour to US and Canada. It remained temporarily off air then and began its third season after six months with some new cast members launching it in September 2022.

The comedy show was premiered for the first time in April 2016. It stars Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh appears as the guest judge of the show.

Many renowned celebrities appeared this season to promote their movies and shows including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Ranbir Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor. Recently, Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and the cast came for promotion of their upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Moreover, Kapil acted on Zwigato on the lead role with Shahana Goswami directed by Nandita Das, which was released in 2022. The film was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. He also acted in the films like Firangi in 2017 and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon in 2015.