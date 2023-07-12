Shah Rukh Khan is back on the screens with another blockbuster Jawan, dropping its intriguing prevue on Monday.

The prevue of Jawan showcases superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a bald look making the character look intense. Along with it, the action thriller pack punches SRK with all his glory in a typical Atlee style flamboyant cinema. SRK’s dialogue in the prevue ‘jab mai villain bannta hu na mere samne kabhi bhi hero tikk nahi sakta (no hero can stand when I turn into a villain)’ has left the audience with excitement and thrill for the film.

The action thriller, Jawan portrays the story of a soldier set in a journey to rectify the wrongs of society with the help of his gang of women.

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Riddhi Dogra and Deepika Padukone who will be seen in cameo appearance. Jawan will be releasing in different languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telegu.

Even since the announcement of Jawan, the film has been one of the most awaited films of the year. Earlier, the film was set to be released on June 2 but now the date has been pushed to September 7 due to its pending post-production work.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, written by Sumit Arora, Atlee and S. Ramanagirivasan, Jawan marks the first collaboration film of filmmaker Atlee and SRK. Jawan marks the second release of SRK’s this year after Pathaan. Atlee is well-known for his Tamil hits like Theri, Bigil, and Mersal.