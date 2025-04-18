Bollywood actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and Vineet Kumar Singh, along with the director and producers of the film Jaat, are facing legal action for allegedly hurting the religious feelings of the Christian community.

The Jalandhar police have filed a case under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with actions meant to hurt religious sentiments.

The complaint is about a scene in Jaat that reportedly offended Christians. It shows Randeep Hooda’s character in a church, in a way the complainant says is disrespectful to Jesus Christ.

The timing of the film’s release, during the holy period of Good Friday and Easter, has also raised concerns. The complainant believes it was done on purpose to create tension.

They have asked for the film to be banned.

Jaat is an action movie starring Sunny Deol, with Randeep Hooda as the villain. The movie has done well at the box office but is now caught up in this controversy.

Despite the issue, the makers have announced that a sequel, Jaat 2, is already being planned.

This incident has started a larger debate about how religious themes and symbols are shown in films.