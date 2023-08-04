Irfan Khan’s son Babil Khan will be featured in the upcoming film Friday Night Plan along with Juhi Chawla. The film is directed by Vatsal Neelakantan and will be released on September 1 on Netflix.

Babil earlier appeared in a drama film Qala that was released on Netflix.

Talking about his filmmaking debut with Friday Night Plan, Vatsal Neelakantan said that it is a thrilling experience to announce about his first film, Friday Night Plan. The film depicts a warm tale of love, friendship, brotherhood and self-discovery that speaks to the audience. He is very grateful to have Netflix and Excel Entertainment as partners. He hopes the love with which the film has been created with gets conveyed to the audience across the globe.

Speaking about his second collaboration with Netflix, Babil said that having a younger brother in real life, the film appears to be relatable to him. The film is a heart-warming journey that brings back beautiful memories of his own misadventures. He is thrilled to be part of the project as it is his second collaboration with Netflix after Qala.

Friday Night Plan also stars Amrith Jayan, Aadhya Anand, Medha Rana, and Ninad Kamat.

Qala is a drama film written and directed by Anvita Dutt and produced by Karnesh Sharma was released in 2022. Set in 1940s, Qala depicts the tumultuous relationship between an aspiring singer and her domineering mother. The film stars Babil Khan, Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee.