OTT platform Netflix is being slammed for re-releasing the iconic Hollywood film Titanic. The audience is furious over Netflix for re-releasing the film just days after the Titan submersible tragedy.

The Titan submersible went on an expedition to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic ship off the coast of Newfoundland but later the implosion occurred on the submersible killing five people onboard.

As per the sources, the streaming giant, Netflix is bringing back the Oscar-winning film to the audiences in the U.S. and Canada on July 1.

A Twitter user tweeted, “Anyone else finds it f***ing terrifying that already have a documentary of the Titanic sun on Netflix? It hasn’t even been a f***ing week bruh. #setup.”

While another Tweet read, “So Netflix was like, Let’s capitalize on this sub thing real quick…gone head and put TITANIC back in the rotation’.”

According to sources, Titanic was added to Netflix’s July films list days before the Titan submersible was reported to be missing. The licensing deals for films are struck far in advance of the air date. The original article by Netflix was published on June 8 and later updated on June 21.

Meanwhile, Titanic has been streaming in Prime Video. Directed and produced by James Cameron, Titanic is an American epic romance and disaster film. The film is based on the wreckage of the Titanic starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. The Titanic sank after colliding with an iceberg in the North Atlantic Ocean on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York City in April 1912 killing over 1,500 passengers in the ship. It is marked as one of the deadliest maritime disasters in the history of the world.