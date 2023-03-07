IMPHAL

The biggest festival of Manipur locally called Yaoshang (Holi among the Hindus) which would be celebrated for five days from March 7 to 11 kicked off.

On the first day on Tuesday, hundreds of people including women and children representing various clubs and organizations thronged the historic Kangla Fort, Imphal, and collected the sacred fire for their torch rallies.

As a powerhouse of sports, sports lovers stated that apart from imported sporting events, it is high time to take steps to preserve the indigenous games of Manipur such as Ougri Hangen Chongba, Mukna, Sagol Kangjei, Yubi Lakpi, Kang, and Thang Ta.

“The festival of Yaoshang has now become a sports movement as various sporting activities take place in every locality during the entire period of the festival,” Governor Anusuiya Uikey in conveying her greetings to the people of Manipur on the occasion.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that Yaoshang is the biggest festival in the state and expressed his warmest greetings to everyone on this occasion so as to bring love, brotherhood, and social harmony.

The media houses here have announced a five-day holiday on account of the festival. As a result, no daily newspaper will hit the stands till March 12. The All Manipur Working Journalist’s Union (AMWJU) has organized a five-day sports meet on occasion.

The AMWJU, president Wangkhemcha Samjai said that the people should support the sports movement in the state to save the youths.

The Manipuri Students’ Federation (MSF) has appealed to the people of Manipur not to extend the Yaoshang celebrations beyond five days considering the ongoing examinations of the Class X and XII standards.