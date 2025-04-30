Movie enthusiasts got a fresh glimpse of the highly anticipated Housefull 5 today. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala shared it today, giving fans a fun preview of the upcoming comedy movie.

The fifth movie in the very popular Housefull series promises a mix of laughs and suspense, taking place on a luxury cruise. The film will hit theatres on June 6.

The teaser was released on the 15th anniversary of the first Housefull film, making it extra special. It shows short clips of funny scenes and introduces a huge cast.

Along with returning stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh, the film features many other popular actors like Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, and more.

Housefull 5 has a new director this time. Tarun Mansukhani takes over from Sajid Khan and Farhad Samji, who directed the first four movies.

According to a press release, the film will take viewers on a fun and exciting cruise filled with comedy, surprises, and hit songs. There’s also a mystery twist that adds something new to the usual humor.

With lots of stars, laughs, and a mysterious twist on a cruise, Housefull 5 is already creating excitement among fans.