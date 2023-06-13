Actor Hina Khan posted pictures on social media mesmerizing her fans with her bold looks. Hina is known for experimenting with different attires. She is recently seen dressed up in a one-shoulder printed top pairing it with distressed shorts.

The pictures show her soaking the sun in an indigo one-shoulder top featuring a full-length sleeve, floral pattern in pink, green and blue shades, a peplum silhouette, waist cinched with a ribbon tie and pleats on the hem.

Hina paired the blouse with white distressed denim shorts. The fashionista complemented the look with tinted sunglasses, a ring, dainty earrings, a backswept hairdo, a sleek watch, blushed dewy skin, mauve lip shade, and on-fleek brows.

Hina has always set fashion statements with her stylish looks. Few days ago, the actor shared pictures from her Goa holidays featuring the star posing in a colourful tropical printed co-ord ensemble.