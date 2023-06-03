Actor Hina Khan is setting the internet on fire with her pictures from a sizzling photoshoot, dressed in a stylish pantsuit and a bralette set. Hina has won the hearts of the people with her impeccable rep-carpet styling choices.

Hina’s ensemble from the photoshoot is from the shelves of the designer clothing label Nirmooha. The pantsuit and bralette are a part of the brand’s Matrix collection and are called the Lemon Yellow Oversized Blazer and Pants with hand-embroidered tassel fringes. Hina accessorised the attire with striking jewellery and bold makeup picks. This can be added to your summer wardrobe making your collection vibrant.

The diva’s lemon yellow-coloured blazer features notch lapel collars, an open front, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, a relaxed oversized silhouette, hand-embroidered tassel embellishments on one side, and a single button closure on the front. Hina paired it with matching pants featuring tassel adornments on the front and an oversized flared silhouette.

Hina complemented the outfit with a matching yellow-coloured bralette featuring spaghetti straps, thin criss-cross belts, a plunging neckline flaunting her decolletage, embroidered swirl pattern on the bust, and a fitted silhouette. The fashionista choses a layered shimmering necklace, a blue sapphire ring, and high heels. She completed the look with Centre-parted open wavy locks for hair, bold red lip shade, dark blue and yellow eyeliner, subtle smoky eye shadow and beaming highlighter.