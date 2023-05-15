The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will commence on May 16. This highly anticipated spectacular film festival will be held in the picturesque French Riviera town of Cannes which attracts eminent personalities from the international film industry. Indian celebrities also make their presence at this prestigious film festival creating spectacular fashion moments year after year. Prominent Indian celebrity, Hina Khan has showcased her presence on the international platform. With her debut at Cannes in 2019, the diva has been creating a fashion statement in the red carpet ever since.

From exquisite, sweeping gowns to exclusive form-fitting dresses, the fashionista has continued to provide fashion inspiration to the people. Everyone is eager to anticipate the fashion inspiration she will be gracing up for this year. Let’s take a moment to reflect on Hina Khan’s impressive style and red-carpet appearances at the Cannes Film Festival.

Hina Khan dressed up in turquoise blue maxi-length dress with thigh-high slits at Cannes 2022.

Hina Khan made a stunning appearance with an eye-catching turquoise blue maxi-length dress with thigh-high slits at Cannes 2022. Her dress showcases a plunging V neckline, full sleeves, and an embellished see-through slip underneath, adding allure to her ensemble. She paired it with silver pumps and diamond jewellery.

Hina Khan wore an amazing lavender gown on the third day of the 75th Cannes Film Festival

The actress looked absolutely amazing in a lavender gown that featured an array of stunning design elements on the third day of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The strapless dress boasted a daring square neckline and delicate lace embellishments that were perfectly offset by feather adornments scattered throughout. Her impressive unforgettable look cemented Hina’s reputation as a style icon at the Cannes Film Festival.

Hina showcased a voguish-black ensemble during her appearance at Cannes 2022.

Hina also showcased her glamorous side in a voguish-black ensemble during one of her appearances at Cannes 2022. The actress flaunted a stunning mini dress that exuded oomph, featuring a semi-sheer bodice with delicate lace details and a dramatic tulle train. She looked elegant as she paired the dress with black heels and accessorised it with a dazzling bracelet and earrings.

Hina Khan opted for a bold and elegant red strapless gown at Cannes 2022.

The glamorous actress owned the spotlight with her bold and elegant red strapless gown at Cannes 2022. She complemented the look with dangling earrings and her open short hair added a chic and fashionable element to her overall appearance.

Hina Khan stole the spotlight in a mesmerizing silver gown as she made her debut at Cannes in 2019

Hina Khan made her debut in a mesmerizing silver gown by Ziad Nakad Couture at Cannes in 2019. Adorned with intricate silver embellishments, the gown sparkled and shimmered, capturing the attention by putting her into the limelight. Her debut was a remarkable journey that won the hearts of people with her glamour and fashion.