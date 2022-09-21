One of India’s most loved comedians, Raju Srivastav passed away on Wednesday at the age of 58.

His sudden demise had left his fans in a state of shock.

Raju Srivastav was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after a cardiac arrest while working out on a treadmill on August 10.

Raju Srivastava also underwent angioplasty at the AIIMS-Delhi.

He was stated to be critical and on the ventilator for over a month.

Although Raju Srivastava showed improvement, his health took a turn for worse earlier this week.

The comedian regained consciousness after 15 days on ventilator support.

On September 1 he was put on ventilator support again after catching a high fever.

Raju Srivastava had worked in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s.

He also worked in a number of films.

Some of the hit films that he worked in were: Maine Pyar Kiya, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya and Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon among others.

Raju Srivastava received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005.

Here are five of his best comedy and stand-up videos: