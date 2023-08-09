Finally, the wait is over with Ranveer Singh being announced for the lead actor in Don3. Earlier, the lead role was played by Shah Rukh Khan and will now be taken over by Ranveer Singh.

Excel Entertainment made the announcement online through a video. The video opens with a man sitting in a large room saying Sher jo soo raha hai woh jagega kab? Poochte hain yeh sab. Unse keh do ki phir jaag utha hoon main, aur phir saamne jald aane ko (When will the sleeping lion wake up? Everyone ask. Tell them that I have woke up and soon my face will be revealed)

Earlier, there were rumors of Shah Rukh Khan returning in the Don 3. Don 3 will be directed by Farhan Akhtar which will be released in 2025. Ranveer Singh was recently seen in the role of Rocky in the Bollywood film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. After the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh announced Don 3. Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani made a total box office collection of Rs 113.68 which was released in the theatres on July 28.

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a comedy-drama love story of a flamboyant Punjabi Rocky and intellectual Bengali journalist Rani and all the struggles in their love story. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

Don 3 may impact the production of Zee Le Zara which is also directed by Farhan Akhtar starring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif. He is also rumoured to be attached to the upcoming reboot of Shaktimaan.