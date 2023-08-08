Shah Rukh Khan dropped a new action-packed teaser of Jawan as only a month is left for the release of the film. Jawan will be released in the theatres on September 7.

Sharing the thrilling action packed teaser on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan wrote,” 30 days to go…. These too shall pass….Tick…Tock… Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu.”

Directed by Atlee and written by Sumit Arora, Ramanagirivasan, Jawan is an upcoming action thriller produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment. Shah Rukh Khan will be sharing the screens with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special appearance. The story portrays the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in society. King Khan will be appearing in a dual role in the film.

Initially, the film was set to be released on June 2 but later it was postponed due to the post-production work. Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt and Priyamani will also be appearing in the film.

Jawan is SRK’s second film after Pathaan in 2023, which turned out to be a hit at the box office. Pathaan is termed to be a comeback film for the superstar in the silver screen after almost four years.