The Big Boss OTT 2 has turned out to be melodramatic.

Recently, the host of Big Boss OTT 2, Salman Khan has lashed out at Nawazuddin Siddique’s estranged wife Aaliya Siddique, when she talked about her personal life.

When Akanksha Puri spoke that about her time in jail with Bebika and Aaliya, she said that didn’t want to interact with the former, due to her unnatural behaviour.

The actor also said that she and Aaliya were talking about vacations and other things.

On this, Salman said that no one is allowed to talk about their personal life as it is irrelevant to the Big Boss show.

Salman then told Aaliya that no one have any interest in knowing about her personal life.

She have already spoken a lot about her marriage inside and outside the house, which have grabbed the attention of the people.

Aaliya tried to defend herself by mentioning that she only spoke to Abhishek Malhan about this.

Bhaijaan then said that her personal matters regarding her husband, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and all the relatives, “yeh sab idhar iss ghar mein nahi hone ka ( all this should not happen in the house)”.

Aaliya then said that she didn’t knew the rules and would not speak about it again.

Meanwhile, Aaliya was seen talking about her love story with Nawazuddin Siddique and how she decided to part ways with the actor after 19 years.

She also revealed about falling in love again with another man.

The Big Boss OTT 2 also include contestants like Abhishek Malhan, Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Cyrus Broacha, Jad Hadid , Pooja Bhatt among others.