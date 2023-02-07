Popular actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who became a household name after starring in the lead role in TV serial Choti Sarrdaarni, has been eliminated after a surprise eviction from reality show Big Boss 16.

The sudden eviction came as a shock for her fans as she has been able to entertain audiences and keep them hooked to their television screens.

The reality show Big Boss 16 had a lot of twist and turns in this season since the beginning of the show.

In its latest episode, Big Boss gave a chance to the audience to enter the house and vote for their favourite contestant.

This was for the first time that such a process was introduced to the audience.

As a result, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot was selected for the Top 5 and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was eliminated.

As they fought the battle for the top 5 position, the contestants tried to persuade the audience to vote for them with their speech and dance performances and in this Nimrit was evicted with immediate effect.

After her surprise eviction, Nimrit expressed her shock and disappointment as she was not aware about the elimination.

“It was out of the blue. Nobody was expecting it. It was a jittery space to be in, especially to know of the mid-week elimination just seven days before the finale, because we struggled so hard and gave our best shot for so many weeks. Honestly, I would have been disappointed if I was eliminated because of pan-India voting,” said Nimrit.

“But in the current scenario, I don’t have much to say. We had three rounds with a set of a live audience selected on the OTT app and they voted for their favourites. The first round was about sharing our journey and why we should be in the finals, the second one was talking about the opponents and the third round was to entertain the crowd, following which the audience had to cast their votes,” she added.

Though Nimrit has been eliminated but she had a long and a mesmerising journey in the Big Boss house.

She depicted her strong personality and shared her views and opinions freely without any fear.

She also had some special moments when she was chosen the captain of the house and took some strong decisions.

The actor went through some low phases but bounce back into game playing it with honesty and fairly and showed her gratitude by thanking all her fans for their love and support in the journey as she posted in social media.

Nimrit said she deserved to be in the top 5 of Bigg Boss 16, compared to other contestants, who reached the top 5.

“If I had to speak of whether I deserved to be there, I know I did. There are people like Shalin and Archana who are still inside the house. It is a reality show, and we must emphasise real people. So, yes, it was a little disappointing, but I guess that’s the nature of the show. So, it’s fine,” she said.

Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss 16 since October, 2022 but the last couple of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episodes has been taken over by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar as the host.

The grand finale of this season of the much loved reality show is expected take place on February 12, 2023.