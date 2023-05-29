After almost a year since its ban in India, the popular battle royale game BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) has been relaunched on Monday.

Developed by Krafton, the game is now available for iOS and Android smartphones. To ensure responsible gaming, Krafton has implemented daily time limits for players.

The latest update introduces a new map inspired by a tropical resort island, along with in-game events and updates to classic maps.

Krafton officially announced the relaunch of BGMI in India, following the preloading option for Android users a couple of days ago.

Both iOS and Android users can now download the game from their respective app stores. However, the login process will be phased over 48 hours to manage the influx of players.

By player age, BGMI will enforce playtime restrictions. Minors will be limited to a maximum of three hours per day, while users above the age of 18 can play for up to six hours. The game will continue to implement spending limits for players under 18, and parental verification will remain a requirement, ensuring safer gameplay, according to the publisher.

The latest BGMI 2.5 update, available for download on the Google Play Store and App Store, introduces Nusa, the game’s smallest map to date

Set in a tropical environment, Nusa features exciting additions such as ziplines, a Super Recall feature, a tactical crossbow, and a two-seater off-road all-terrain vehicle. Each match on Nusa will have a duration of eight minutes, as specified by Krafton.

To address concerns related to server locations and data security, BGMI has obtained a three-month “trial approval” from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Krafton has addressed these issues, ensuring compliance with the necessary regulations. Over the trial period, the government, led by MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, will closely monitor these aspects along with concerns about gaming addiction and user well-being.

BGMI’s relaunch in India brings joy to gaming enthusiasts, offering new gameplay elements while emphasizing responsible gaming practices.