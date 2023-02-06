Beyonce took home her 32nd Grammy Award on Sunday, beating the record for the most wins by any artist and earning a standing ovation from her peers.

The 41-year-old singer-songwriter won the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for her smash hit “Renaissance,” surpassing the late classical conductor Georg Solti’s 31-win record.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional,” she said, wearing a shimmering gown and her hair in mermaid waves.

“Renaissance,” Beyonce’s seventh solo studio album, is an energizing collection of club tracks that aim to liberate a world consumed by ennui.

Its pulsing beats and Beyonce’s soaring vocals made it to the top of Billboard’s top songs list upon its release over the summer, making it her first number-one track in over a decade.

She dedicated her win to her family, thanking her parents for loving and pushing her, thanking her husband and children for their support, and appreciating the queer community for their love and for inventing the genre.

Beyonce is still up for several awards later Sunday, including album, record and song of the year.