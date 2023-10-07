With the rise of OTT platforms, the Indian audience and their obsession over web series are going wild. Now-a-days people prefer web-series over films. The year 2023 so far has given us some of the best web series of all the time. From thrillers like The Jengaburu Curse or a feel-good series like Sandeep Bhaiya, we got it all and most of them are very highly rated on various platforms including IMDb. Here is the list containing Best hindi web series of 2023 as per IMDb ratings:

1. Sandeep Bhaiya topped the list with IMDb rating of 9.2. Sandeep bhaiyya is available on YouTube. Sandeep Bhaiya, one of the best web series this year, is the story of every middle-class person who dares to dream big. The character Sandeep Bhaiya gained popularity from Aspirants, a 2021 web-series. People loved him so much in that series that the makers decided to release a spin-off of the character and boy, did they make the right decision? A definite yes. A simple yet powerful story with amazing performances, Sandeep Bhaiyya is a must-watch!

2. Rocket Boys Season 2 is given 8.9 IMDb rating. You can watch rocket boys season 2 on Sony LIV. The season 1 of Rocket Boys is critically acclaimed, but Rocket Boys Season 2 came up with bigger bang. This season started off with Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai still on their quest to make atomic bombs for India and flying rockets in space, respectively. There are glimpses of the political tensions in and outside India regarding the new scientific developments and also the role of the CIA in trying to bring India down. An exciting season with one of Jim Sarbh’s best performances till date.

3. Scam 2003 is the third best web series of this year. IMDB rating of Scam 2003 is 8.7. It is available on Jiocinema. In Scam 2003, Hansal Mehta came back with another bigger scam than the last one. The Telgi scam of 2003 was a scandal that involved INR 30,000 crores. A man called Abdul Karim Telgi was involved in this stamp paper counterfeiting scam. A truly gripping series with the first volume live on OTT and the second volume to be released soon.

4. Asur Season 2 left it’s impact deeper in us than Asur 1. IMDb rated Asur 2 with 8.5 rating, Platforms where Asur 2 is available is JioCinema. Asur was that one series we have been all been dying to watch. A refreshing content in the thriller genre, Asur was already a hit when it came out. The way it amalgamates myths into the current geo-political scenario of the country is impeccable. The performance by each and every actor in the series is amazing and justifies such an intense storyline.

5. Farzi holds the title of Top 5 with an IMDb rating of 8.4 the Platforms where Farzi is available is Prime Video. The show revolves around an underrated struggling artist who turns into a counterfeiting genius to help his grandfather save his sinking newspaper business. Everything about the show is marvelous, from the gripping story to the amazing performances by Vijay Sethupathi, Shahid Kapoor along with the other actors. This irresistable masterpiece was directed by Raj and DK.

So here is the complete post on Best hindi web series of 2023.

