Prantik Deka

Guwahati: Assam has produced a remarkable array of talented artistes who have made a significant impact both nationally and internationally.

It’s indeed a proud moment for the state and the country as the popular and talented Assamese singer, lyricist, composer and music director Neeshantt Nitul has won the Best Song in the International Category at the prestigious ‘American Track Music Awards (ATMA) 2023’ for the song ‘Xomoy’ (The Time).

He was awarded for the month of September. The award, comprising a trophy and a certificate, reached his home on October 15. Before that, he fulfilled all the necessary conditions of ATMA, including adding subtitles to the song’s lyrics, to qualify for the monthly awards, which are announced on the ATMA website, Facebook and the FilmFreeway page.

Since its inception, the American Track Music Award has been selecting the best songwriters, and recognising the most committed music creators from all over the world.

Released on the popular YouTube channel and FilmFreeway in August this year, Neeshantt Nitul’s wonderful rendition of the song ‘Xomoy’ earned him immense praise and appreciation. Besides singing the song, Neeshantt also wrote the lyrics and composed the music.

The song delineates in an easy and graceful way some of the most sensitive emotional elements of human life. Neeshantt pushed himself to weave something original and moving that has the ability to arouse profound emotions in listeners.

The song has attracted acclaim from noted critics, well-known musicians, artistes and the public alike. Besides capturing the hearts of music lovers in Assam, the song has also resonated with audiences worldwide.

Neeshantt’s success at the ATMA awards is a testament to his unique talent as a songwriter, performer and music director.

Neeshantt displayed a flair for music while still in his teens. He made his singing debut with the album ‘Subaxi Porox’, which also featured the voice of Zubeen Garg, in 2006, followed by various songs in albums like ‘Gadhuli Porot’, ‘Lava’, ‘Parijat’, and ‘Puhor’, which showcased his raw energy and emotional intensity.

‘Xomoy’ has been produced and mixed by Rakesh Baro and mastering has been done by noted musician-sound engineer Ibson Lal Baruah. The song is designed by Dipanka Saikia and poster art is done by Dipanka Sharma.

“I’m humbled and honoured to receive this prestigious award. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to eminent musicians Diganta Bharati, Ibson Lal Baruah and Dipanka Saikia. I want to dedicate this award to my gurus, parents, my wife, my kid Kriti, relatives, listeners, music lovers and journalists, who have been with me on this journey. This award is not just for me, it is for everyone who believes in the power of music to touch hearts and change lives,” said Neeshantt.

Neeshantt Nitul was among the handful of Indie artistes and songwriters, picked from all over the world, who were awarded at the monthly ATMA awards, presented on September 30, 2023, in Los Angeles, USA.

The song ‘Xomoy’, produced under the banner and production of T.S. Symphony, has already become available on digital platforms like @neeshanttnitulmusic, the official YouTube channel of Neeshantt Nitul as well as other platforms like Spotify, Amazon Music, Gaana, JioSaavn, Instagram Music, Facebook Music, SoundCloud, etc.