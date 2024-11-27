Guwahati: Assam’s acclaimed filmmaker Kenny Basumatary’s first Bodo film, ‘Bibo Binanao’ (My Three Sisters), premiered at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Produced by the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC), ‘Bibo Binanao’ is a dramedy that tells the story of four sisters in rural Bodoland.

Pansy Brahma plays the youngest sister, Mizi, who stands by her sisters as they face challenges such as raising chickens, dealing with family deaths, an abusive husband, life-threatening health scares, and other hurdles.

The other three sisters are played by Sangeena Brahma, Helina Daimary, and Mithinga Narzary.

“It was an absolute pleasure to work with all these actresses,” Kenny said. “They were always prepared with their dialogue, so we could happily shoot long takes without having to cut frequently. And they all have fabulous scenes that they’ve performed exactly as I envisioned.”

Rubul Boro, known for his villainous roles in the Boro film industry, plays a gentlemanly character in ‘Bibo Binanao.’

At IFFI, Kenny walked the red carpet with National Award-winning director Kulanandini Mahanta, who served as the production designer on ‘Bibo Binanao,’ and Alex Leo Pou, executive producer from NFDC. Kenny also walked the red carpet a second time as part of the team for ‘Swargarath,’ which is in the Panorama section of the festival.

Speaking about the first show of ‘Bibo Binanao,’ Kenny said, “We were actually apprehensive. Who on earth would come to watch a Boro film, and that too by me – I’m not exactly a festival-famous director. But to our pleasant surprise, around 70 people turned up. While the film isn’t an out-and-out comedy, it was good to hear the audience laugh at the right places. Many of them came up to us after the end and said that they really liked it.”

People in Guwahati can watch ‘Bibo Binanao’ at the upcoming Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF), where its Assam premiere will be in the competition section. A theatrical release is not yet planned. “NFDC will hopefully send the film to more festivals,” said Kenny.