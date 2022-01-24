Trucks with are engaged in log transportation in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang must be equipped with GPS and are to ply only in the daytime.

The directive has been issued by the Changlang district administration to check the illegal felling of timber.

GPS on the trucks will help the authorities to keep track of the movement of all trucks engaged in timber transportation.

The decision came after there were allegations by the public that there were the transportation of illegal logs as well as more timber than the permitted quantity being felled.

According to the India State of Forest Report 2021, Arunachal Pradesh has lost about 257sqkm of its forest cover. The 2021 assessment put the forest cover at 66,430.67sqkm against 66,687.78sqkm in 2019.

The district administration had no data on how many or which vehicles were being used for the transportations of the wood and to control these, the administration came with the decision to make GPS or Global Positioning Mandatory for such vehicles.

So far, the GPS has been installed in around 50 trucks in the district.