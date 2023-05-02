Actor Alia Bhatt won the hearts of the people as she made her debut at the 2023 Met Gala. Several pictures and videos of the actor have been posted on social media.

The actor dressed in an ivory ball gown embellished with 100,000 pearls beaded in the gown. Alia wore the gown of the fashion designer Prabal Gurung which is an ivory silk tulle and satin face organza exaggerated basque waist ball gown with hand-beaded pearls.

As the actor exited the venue of the Met Gala event, fans became excited and screamed for her. Many of her fans kept calling her name as she stood outside the venue. Reacting to it, Alia blew kisses and waved at them.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a few pictures of her Met Gala debut saying that the theme of the 2023 Met Gala was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. She has always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. The designer collection of Karl Lagerfeld shone season after season in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. Her look was inspired particularly by the supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look. She also said that she wanted to wear something that was authentic and made in India. Prabal Gurung designed the embroidery with love made with 100,000 pearls. The attire was paired bow of pearls on her hair that complemented the look.

This year the Met Gala event was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, paying tribute to the legendary German designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at 85.

Moreover, the event was attended by some international superstars including Priyanka Chopra, Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Miranda Kerr, Doja Cat, Serena Williams, Michelle Yeoh, Pedro Pascal, Lilly Collins, Salma Hayek, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Penelope Cruz, among others.