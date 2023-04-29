Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is all set to make her maiden appearance at the 2023 Met Gala event. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport in baggy-fit denim, white tee and which she layered with a colourful jacket as she left for New York. She paired her look with a white sling bag and white sneakers.

Recently, Alia had a big win as she won Best Actor Filmfare award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The Met Gala is one of the most renowned events that take place in the fashion calendar every year. This year, the event is scheduled to take place on May 1, 2023. The Met Gala or the Met Ball is an annual fundraising gala that benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. Every year, celebrities are invited to walk through the red carpet in their unique designer outfits creating bold fashion statements.

The theme of 2023 Met Gala is titled ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ and the dress code is “in honor of Karl.” Karl Otto Lagerfeld was a well-known German fashion designer who worked at prominent fashion houses such as Balmain, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, and also started his namesake brand.

The celebrity is all set to walk the red carpet in the attire of Prabal Gurung. The fans of Alia are excited to see what Prabal Gurung has in store for the actress for the big night. Fans have showered immense love over the star.

While Alia is all set to make her debut at the Met Gala, Priyanka Chopra Jonas confirmed her return to Variety as the actor said that she will be present in the event.

Earlier, Indian celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Natasha Poonawalla and Isha Ambani have also walked the red carpet at Met Gala.