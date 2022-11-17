Imphal: A total of ten critically acclaimed Manipuri films have been selected for screening in the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, slated for November 21 to 28.

Out of the ten, five are feature films and five are non-feature films, the Manipur State Film Development Society (MFSDS) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The films would be screened at the country’s biggest film event under the “Special Golden Jubilee Manipuri Cinema” package.

Meanwhile, MFSDS has selected and sponsored three film personalities of the state for attending the festival as Manipur delegates.

The three film critics are Ashangbam Netrajit, a film journalist of Poknapham, a Manipuri vernacular daily, Boney Thongamcha and former Film Forum Manipur (FFM) chairman and actor S Mangoljao Singh.

MSFDS is also sponsoring to and fro air travels of nine filmmakers whose films are in the special Golden Jubilee Manipuri Cinema package of the festival, the statement added.