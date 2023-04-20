CUET PG 2023: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2023 will begin from June 5, UGC said on Thursday.

University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said the dates for the CUET PG 2023 will commence from June 5 to 12.

The CUET PG 2023 will be held on all days from June 5 to 12 i.e, on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12.

Interested candidates can apply at the official website— cuet.nta.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application date to May 5 till 9:50 pm.

CUET PG 2023: Here are the steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website— cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link given on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the new registration

Step 4: Enter your details such as name, date of birth and more

Step 5: Once registered, log in using your credentials such as application number and password

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents

Step 7: Save, submit and pay the fees

Step 8: Download the application fee for future reference

The application link has been active since March 20.

A total of 177 universities are taking part in the CUET PG 2023.

According to the data released by UGC, 38 central universities, 40 state universities, 10 government institutions and 89 deemed and private universities will participate in CUET PG 2023.4.20