GUWAHATI: The Common University Entrance Test for post graduate (CUET-PG) admissions for the next academic session will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) between June 1 and June 10, 2023.

This was informed by the chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) – M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday.

The application process for the CUET-PG exam will begin in mid-March.

“Students can try for admission in multiple universities in post-graduate programmes using the CUET-PG score,” he said.

In 2022, more than 30 central universities participated in the CUET-PG admissions.

The CUET for undergraduate admissions will be conducted between May 21 and May 31, 2023.

The first phase of Joint Entrance Exam (Main) for engineering admission will be conducted from January 24 to 31.

The second phase will be held between April 6 and April 12.

The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admission in medical courses will be conducted on May 7.