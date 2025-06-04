SBI to announce Clerk Mains Result 2025 soon, how to check

The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to announce the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 soon.

Candidates who appeared for the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) mains examination will be able to check their results on the official website — sbi.co.in.

The SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 was held on April 10 and 12, 2025, across multiple exam centres in India.

The paper consisted of 190 questions carrying a total of 200 marks, covering topics such as:

General/ Financial Awareness

General English

Quantitative Aptitude

Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude

A negative marking of 0.25 marks was applicable for each incorrect answer.

It is important to note that the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 for Ladakh UT, including Leh and Kargil Valley (Chandigarh Circle), has already been declared on the official website.

Earlier, the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 was released on March 28, for the preliminary exams held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 13,735 Junior Associate posts across the country.

How to Check SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 (Once Released):

1.Visit sbi.co.in

2. Click on the ‘Careers’ section

3. Navigate to ‘Current Openings’

4. Click on the Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) link

5. Find and click on the Mains Result 2025 link

6. Enter your login credentials

7. View and download your result