Guwahati: In view of the violence in Manipur, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) for candidates who have their examination centres in the Northeastern state.

Minister of State (MoS) Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said that he had written to the NTA asking them to “explore the possibility of rescheduling” the exam, in the wake of the situation in Manipur.

“…I had requested them to postpone the exam, in the current situation. The new date of the exam will be fixed. 5751 candidates were scheduled to appear at the two centres in Manipur,” Minister Singh added.

The NEET exam was scheduled to be held on Sunday (May 07) for all candidates.

However, taking note of the present situation in Manipur, the exams would not be conducted in the state now. The NTA will announce the dates of the postponed exams later.