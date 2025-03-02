NEET UG 2025: Key advisory for medical aspirants- check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory for NEET-UG 2025 applicants, reminding them that the registration window will close on March 7, 2025.

Students are advised to complete their applications promptly to avoid last-minute complications.

The registration process for NEET UG 2025 began on February 7, 2025, and will close on March 7 at 11:50 pm. The NTA urges candidates to ensure timely submission to avoid any last-minute rush.

Key Details for NEET UG 2025:

Exam Date: May 4, 2025, from 2 PM to 5 PM (3-hour duration)

Important Dates:

Application Submission: February 7 to March 7, 2025 (up to 11:50 pm)

Last Date for Fee Payment: March 7, 2025 (up to 11:50 pm)

Correction Window: March 9 to March 11, 2025

City Intimation Slips: By April 26, 2025

Admit Card Release: May 1, 2025

Result Announcement: Tentative, June 14, 2025

Application Fees:

General Candidates: Rs 1,700

General-EWS, OBC-NCL Candidates: Rs 1,600

SC, ST, PwBD, Third Gender Candidates (within India): Rs 1,000

Candidates Outside India: Rs 9,500

How to Fill the Application:

Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the Registration link

Enter basic details to generate login credentials

Sign in, then fill in personal details, educational qualifications, and exam centre preferences.