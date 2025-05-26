NEET PG 2025: Final application correction window closes today

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the final correction window for NEET PG 2025 applications on Monday, May 26, 2025.

Candidates who need to make corrections to their photograph, signature, or thumb impression can do so on the official website — natboard.edu.in.

NBEMS has emphasized that all images must be uploaded strictly according to the prescribed image guidelines. This is the last opportunity for applicants to make corrections.

Failure to upload compliant images or to rectify any deficiencies may result in the rejection of the application.

The board further stated that candidates who do not submit completed applications with the required documents or fail to correct deficiencies within the given time will be marked ineligible. These candidates will not receive an admit card, and their application fee will be forfeited.

The NEET PG 2025 exam is scheduled for June 15, 2025, and will be conducted in two shifts in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The last date to submit applications was May 7, 2025 (till 11:55 PM).

NEET PG is a national-level entrance test for admission to MD/MS and PG Diploma medical programs.

For detailed information and updates, candidates should regularly visit the official website.