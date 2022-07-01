Dimapur: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) on Friday suggested a number of measures to be adopted by the schools registered under it to address the learning loss of students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It asked the schools to emphasize foundational literacy and said that foundational literacy and numeracy as envisaged in the National Education Policy 2020 must be enforced in the schools.

“As all are aware, prerequisite foundational abilities of the children must be developed to help them proceed with clarity and do well in the higher classes,” the board said.

It asked the schools to take remedial classes. Stressing the need to intervene and plan strategies to mitigate the learning losses, it advised the schools to start remedial classes/teaching from Class V onwards.

Asking to take additional classes, the board said the students will need additional learning time to equip themselves with basic concepts, which will help them overcome the loss in learning, as they proceed to higher classes.

It also directed the teachers to prepare themselves in such a way that they can provide a supportive learning environment that focuses not only on the cognitive domain but also on addressing students’ health, and psychosocial and emotional wellbeing.

“Schools need to counsel the students on mental and emotional health or well-being wherever necessary,” it said.

The board also urged the teachers to walk an extra mile and emphasize teaching the core concepts and basics with clarity.

Schools can introduce after-school classes or supplemental assignments or a mix of classroom teaching and self-study through blended learning to strengthen the basic concepts and topics covered, it suggested.

The board also emphasized on development and dissemination of a common class-wise weekly plan of learning and assessment by teachers to give more systematic support to students, keeping in mind the slow learners and providing special attention to such students.

Accordingly, teachers can prepare class-wise materials like teaching-learning materials, workbooks, worksheets, and activity-based materials to ensure continuity in retention, transition, and learning, it said.

The board said the Children with Special Needs should be given due attention and their varied needs should be addressed.

It further asked the schools to connect and work together with the parents to address the needs of the students. The schools have also been reminded to ensure that the students receive effective remedial learning and support to recover from the negative impact of the pandemic and improve their overall welfare.